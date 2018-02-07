Song of the Day – Black Panther Advanced Screening

Marvel’s Black Panther is coming to the big screen nationwide on February 16th but we have a chance for you to win your way to an advanced screening taking place next Monday, February 12th!

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life. In theatres nationwide on February 16th!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, February 7th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.