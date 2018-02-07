× St. Louis County man gets 8-year sentence for scam

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man who scammed multiple victims out of $452,000 has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

In addition to the prison term, 50-year-old David Schulz must repay the money. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty in November to two counts of wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors say Schulz’s victims included his girlfriend and medical professionals. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported it marked the third time Schulz has been convicted for financial fraud in federal court since 2000. The other convictions put him behind bars for nine years and required restitution of nearly $1 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis says Schulz defrauded victims by convincing them he could provide various legal remedies on their behalf.