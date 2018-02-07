× Suspect alleges Chicago officer sexually assaulted him

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Chicago Police Department is investigating allegations that one of its officers sexually assaulted a suspect while he was in police custody at an area hospital.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the prisoner made the allegations Sunday against the male officer. He says the officer has been relieved of his police powers and suspended with pay while the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs conducts and investigation.

Guglielmi says no charges have been filed against the officer, who was on duty at the time of the alleged assault in his hospital room. Guglielmi did not have any information about the crime the suspect allegedly committed or why he was in the hospital.