What you need to know about congenital heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Beth Rumack, director of the Heart Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital joined FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the congenital heart disease, common symptoms to look for, and how it is treated. Beth emphasizes early detection is critical to a successful treatment of CHDS.

In the last 25 years, treatment of heart defects has enabled half a million U.S. children with serious CHDS to survive into adulthood. Some heart defects can be detected by a routine ultrasound, but the most effective prenatal test is an echocardiogram performed by a pediatric cardiologist.

For more information on CHDS, you can visit the website at www.Stlouischildrens.org

St. Louis Children's & Washington University Heart Center

One Children's Place

Central West End

314-454-5437