9th Annual St. Louis Golf Expo at St. Charles Convention Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 9th Annual St. Louis Golf Expo opens tomorrow in St. Charles! There'll be great deals, an indoor hitting range, fun golf contests, giveaways and unbelievable prizes!

Long Drive Champion, David Brinker joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.

This year`s St. Louis Golf Expo will include:

Huge savings on name-brand clubs, equipment, and apparel in the ProAm Golf Shop

A free, indoor driving range lined with representatives of the game`s biggest manufacturers

A tremendous value in at-the-door giveaways ― including up to 16 rounds of golf!

Putting, long drive and short game contests for the chance to win rounds of golf, stay-and-plays and more

Free lessons from top teaching professionals

Free consultations with sports medicine professionals and golf swing experts

Special areas, activities, and contests just for kids!

And more!

Ticket prices:

Adult: $14

Senior (60+): $12

Kids under 12: FREE!

Tickets good all 3 days!

9th Annual St. Louis Golf Expo

St. Charles Convention Center

11am - 5pm Friday

10am - 5pm Saturday

10am - 4pm Sunday

To learn more visit: www.STLGolfExpo.com