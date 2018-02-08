A Fine Swine in New Baden, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - David Stidham joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to talk about his restaurant, A Fine Swine. They are located at 423 West Hanover Street in New Baden, Illinois.

A Fine Swine was voted Best BBQ in St. Louis last year by St. Louis Magazine. The pitmaster has won tons of BBW competitions around the United States!

David's sauces are number 1 in 18 states and he uses three different types of wood to smoke his meats.

A Fine Swine

423 West Hanover Street

New Baden, Il 62265

Hours: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

To learn more visit: afineswine.com