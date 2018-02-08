ST. LOUIS, MO — You are invited to the Ameristar Casino for one of the most entertaining events of the year. It's KTRS radio host John Carney's annual "CarneyVal."
Carney`s Kids Foundation was established in 2006 after radio personality, John Carney, wanted to focus his energy from charity appearances into fundraising efforts that had a meaningful impact for children.
Featuring:
* Food from a dozen of St. Louis' Finest Restaurants
* Live and Silent Auctions
* Open Bar
* Comedy Show
* Dinner Served
CarneyVal 2018: 18th Annual Taste of Restaurant Tuesday
6:00pm - 11:00pm
Saturday, February 24th
Ameristar Casino - Discovery Ballroom
1 Ameristar Blvd.
St. Charles, Mo
www.CarneysKids.com