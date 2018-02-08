Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — You are invited to the Ameristar Casino for one of the most entertaining events of the year. It's KTRS radio host John Carney's annual "CarneyVal."

Carney`s Kids Foundation was established in 2006 after radio personality, John Carney, wanted to focus his energy from charity appearances into fundraising efforts that had a meaningful impact for children.

Featuring:

* Food from a dozen of St. Louis' Finest Restaurants

* Live and Silent Auctions

* Open Bar

* Comedy Show

* Dinner Served

CarneyVal 2018: 18th Annual Taste of Restaurant Tuesday

6:00pm - 11:00pm

Saturday, February 24th

Ameristar Casino - Discovery Ballroom

1 Ameristar Blvd.

St. Charles, Mo

www.CarneysKids.com