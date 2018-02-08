Certain treatments may cause heart damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A warning for those undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Certain treatments may cause damage to the heart.

Washington University Cardio-Oncologist at Siteman Cancer Center Dr. Daniel Lenihan says the American Heart Association says that breast cancer treatments can (but don't necessarily) damage the heart. This potentially increases the risk of cardiovascular disease in breast cancer patients.

Doctors should weigh the benefits of specific therapies against potential damage to the heart, and carefully monitor breast cancer treatment for this potential risk, according to the heart association.

More information: www.siteman.wustl.edu

Call: 1-800-600-3606