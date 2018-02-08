Dave Murray’s latest weather disco for FRIDAY…February 9, 2018

Still mild for Friday…but a cold front will be slowly pressing in from the north…not reaching STL until mid to late day turning the winds to the north…so being ahead of the front much of the day will allow temps to rise into the low to mid 50’s for the afternoon…winter cold is back for the weekend. Late Friday night into early Sunday morning…the west to east flow will send a few bumps of energy our way…resulting in lots of clouds and a light winter’s mix…snow, sleet and freezing rain…there are temps and moisture questions and this is not a large storm set up in the atmosphere…so looking at a light mix Saturday, Saturday night into early Sunday…with the focus on Saturday night…looking like a low impact event for the STL area…again still some qustions that will come more into focus late afternoon and tonight…but there is not a lot of moisture to work with.