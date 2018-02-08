× Gov. Greitens to visit Maryland Heights Thursday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be in Maryland Heights Thursday afternoon to promote his tax reform plans. He’s meeting with area CEO’s in a private gathering. The governor made a similar pitch last week at a business in Palmyra, Missouri.

Greitens wants to cut the individual income tax rate by 10 percent and the corporate tax rate by 15 percent. The governor says that he wants to pay for all the cuts by eliminating special breaks and loopholes in the current tax code.