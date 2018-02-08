Granite City man seriously injured after being struck by hit n run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - A man is recovering after being struck by a car early Monday morning along Illinois Route 203.

The family of Bryan Millsap said he was walking home with his brother after watching the Super Bowl at a Granite City bar near his home. The driver fled the scene.

"How can you just run someone over and just pretend it didn't happen," said Lisa Mitchell, the victim's sister.

She said her brother did the right thing by walking home after having a few drinks.

"Instead of getting in a car and driving, he actually walked, which is the right thing to do. You had a few drinks, okay, so you walk home less than a mile away, and you walk with someone else," she said.

Mitchell said her brother is a chef at the Hard Rock Cafe in St. Louis where he has worked for 18 years. Because he was so badly injured, she said doctors told him he will be out of work for months. He has a broken leg, bruising, and he's already undergone one leg surgery.

The victim's brother recalls seeing a small, white sports car rushing from the scene. If you have information call Illinois State Police. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical bills.