Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — This Valentine's Day it's all about full hearts and full bellies. But what if you don't have the time or money for a night out on the town? Paul's Market has the solution for you if you're looking to celebrate from the comfort of your own home.

Paul's Market

1020 N. Elizabeth Ave.

Ferguson

www.paulsmarketstl.com

314-524-3652