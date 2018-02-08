Judge throws out Missouri man’s murder conviction
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A judge has ruled that a southwest Missouri man was wrongfully convicted in the fatal shooting of his wife, who was found dead in their home on Christmas Day 2006.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Judge Robert Beger’s ruling on Thursday tosses the murder conviction of 61-year-old Brad Jennings of Buffalo, who is serving a 25-year sentence. It isn’t yet clear if prosecutors will re-try the case or allow Jennings to go free.
Lisa Jennings’ death was initially ruled a suicide before charges were brought against her husband, who was convicted in 2009.
Beger cited concern about the fact that Missouri State Highway Patrol detectives failed to disclose a gunshot residue test that indicated it was unlikely Jennings fired a gun previous to his wife’s death.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com