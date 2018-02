Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — If you're looking for a few laughs and want to help an area community we have just the event for you. Gary Land with Jump Start St. Clair talks about their efforts to promote growth in the community.

Jump Start St. Clair Comedy Night

6:00pm Saturday, February 17th

Holy Trinity Fellowship Hall

1500 South Outer Rd.

St. Clair, Mo 63077

General Admission $35

VIP admission $50

www.jumpstartstclair.com