Jury award cut by $15M because of death day before verdict

CHICAGO (AP) _ An Illinois jury’s medical malpractice award has been slashed by $15 million because the injured woman died the day before the 2015 trial verdict.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports Illinois’ 1st District Appellate Court reduced the award in a Tuesday decision from $22 million to $7 million. Among the reasons cited was that money intended for Jeanette Turner’s future suffering was no longer relevant because she was no longer alive.

Her daughter sought the full award and plans an appeal.

Turner sued Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, accusing doctors not caring for her properly after installing a tracheostomy tube. A blood clot developed, which eventually led to brain damage.

A wrongful-death lawsuit is now possible if Turner’s estate can prove her death stemmed from the hospital injuries at issue.

Information from: Chicago Daily Law Bulletin