Local nurse helps patient who lost everything in apartment fire

FESTUS, Mo. - A Mercy Hospital Jefferson nurse paid it forward with a patient who lost everything.

De Soto native John Warden lost everything he owned in an apartment fire nearly two weeks ago. He didn't have insurance, so he checked himself into Mercy Hospital Jefferson. While being admitted, nurse Megan McComas found out he only had a t-shirt, a pair of jeans, and a pair of shoes.

"He had already put on his gown, I was looking at his pants and he gave me a weird look. I was looking to see what size they were," McComas said.

Without a second thought, McComas decided to help. After her long shift ended at 5 p.m., she went to Walmart and bought a bunch of new clothes for Warden. But she didn't take them to him immediately.

"I just dropped them off with another nurse so he wouldn't know it was me," she said.

But Warden said he did know. He was touched beyond belief and contacted Fox 2 to let everyone know about McComas' heart and generosity.

"For you to spend your money on me like this and never met you before, it is just amazing," he said.

McComas, who has been working at Mercy for a year, doesn't think she did anything special.

"Something as simple as clothing he didn't have and that's what he needed, so I went and got it for him," she said.

But Warden disagrees.

"Very seldom do you hear of a saint like this. This woman is and I wanted to get it out there," he said.

Just having some new clothes have given Warden a new outlook out on life.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time McComas has helped someone like this. She said her unit at Mercy does it all the time.

"A lot of my co-workers do this and have done this," she said. "I hope this continues. We're nurses; that's what we do."