Macoupin County murder suspect under arrest after police chase

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL – A Chesterfield Illinois murder suspect involved in a police chase is under arrest after a crash in Jersey County, Illinois.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 2 that a woman was murdered in Chesterfield, Illinois. Police have not yet confirmed the location of the homicide. Sources tell FOX 2 that it happened in the 400 block of Main street in Chesterfield, IL.

The suspects believed to be involved that homicide was involved in a police chase that ended in a crash with an officer’s vehicle Thursday afternoon. That crash happened north of Godfrey, Il. The suspect is now in police custody.

Southwestern School District confirms all buildings were on a soft lockdown from 2:45pm to 3:10pm. Administrators were then notified by the Macoupin County Sheriff that the situation was over and kids were free to go.