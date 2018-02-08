× Man arrested in Springfield mobile home killing, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has been arrested in a Springfield mobile home park killing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 28-year-old was booked into the Greene County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of 38-year-old Kenneth Clark, of Springfield. No charges were immediately filed.

Clark was killed Feb. 1 in the southwest part of the city. Police say witnesses reported that three to four unidentified men entered a mobile home with bandannas covering their faces. Multiple shots were fired, and the men fled in a red four-door car.

Police say the victim wasn’t a resident, but he had been staying at the mobile home where the shooting took place. A warrant says drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader