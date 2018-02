× Margie’s Money Saver: 50¢ Corn Dogs Feb. 8 for Best Friends Day!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s Best Friends Day and Sonic is celebrating by dropping prices on its corn dogs. Head to your local Sonic Drive-In and pick up a corn dog for $0.50.

The special pricing is available all day long today only!

You do not need a coupon to get this deal but make sure to mention the offer when you order.

To learn more visit: sonicdrivein.com