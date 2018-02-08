Mom walks out after son chooses Florida during ‘National Signing Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENSACOLA, FL - One thing nobody will ever be able to say about Jacob Copeland is that he isn't his own man. The four-star wide receiver from Pensacola, Florida sat next to his mother on national signing day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats. He put on a Florida hat instead, committing to the Gators.

Copeland's mom was decked out in an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat. The ensemble seemed to yell, "Anywhere but Florida." As soon as he made the reveal, she got up and stormed off.

Copeland had been paining over his decision, tweeting just before midnight Tuesday that he cried all night thinking about it. His mother returned later and gave him a hug. He later tweeted, "What my mama did today was hilarious if 😂 you knew her personally that’s her job. PUT ON A SHOW! 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂"

Throughout this entire recruiting process I never been as stressed as I am now. I cried and cried all last night about God leading me in the right directions. Now I don’t have over much as a day to decide on a school that’ll change my future after football. 😔 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 6, 2018

Never thought I’ll live to see this moment. Everything I’ve been through in life came back to me at this moment. I’m truly blessed because God makes no mistakes. I just can’t thank him enough for what he has done for me over the 18 years of my life. 🙏🏾❤️ #GoGators #TearsOfJoy pic.twitter.com/voY9SFpzG8 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 8, 2018