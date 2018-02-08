× Parts of Iowa, Nebraska bracing for more wintry weather

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Much of Iowa and Nebraska are bracing for another wintry blast overnight into the weekend, with parts of eastern Iowa already under a winter storm warning.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm is expected to drop as much as 8 inches of snow in east-central Iowa, including the cities of Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Muscatine, and Davenport. The weather service says snow will start falling by late Thursday afternoon, continuing throughout the day Friday. Most of Iowa is under a winter weather advisory, where 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected.

The weather service has placed most of Nebraska under a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday night into Friday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected, as the storm system moves southeast across the state.