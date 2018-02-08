Red Gold Tomatoes: Bruchetta Chicken Bake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Amy Tinnin, A Cup Full of Sass and Red Gold Ambassador, stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to make Bruchetta Chicken Bake!
Online Recipe https://www.redgoldtomatoes.com/recipes/detail/bruschetta-chicken-bake-RG
Preheat oven to 400o F. Place diced tomatoes in a medium bowl and add garlic, stuffing mix, water, oil and vinegar; stir just until stuffing mixture is moistened.
2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (6 ounce) package stuffing mix for chicken
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Spray 9 x 13 inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Place chicken in baking dish. Sprinkle with basil and cheese. Top with stuffing mixture. Bake for 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked.
1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Tear basil leaves and top before serving.
Torn basil leaves
Preheat oven to 400o F. Place diced tomatoes in a medium bowl and add garlic, stuffing mix, water, oil and vinegar; stir just until stuffing mixture is moistened. 2 (14.5 ounce) cans Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (6 ounce) package stuffing mix for chicken
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar