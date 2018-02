TROY, MO — A small plane crashed in the trees near Wolf Creek Road and State Highway U in Troy, Missouri. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reports that one person is suffering minor injuries from the accident.

First responders are at the scene. It is not clear what caused the plane to crash.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

WCFPD on scene of a crash of a single engine aircraft. 1 injury transported by EMS. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/HkFyqt86jk — Wright City Fire (@WrightCityFire) February 8, 2018