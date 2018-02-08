Song of the Day – St. Louis Boat & Sportshow

Enjoy outdoor fun at the St. Louis Boat & Sportshow! Don’t worry, it’s indoors at the America’s Center and Dome February 8-11!

Whether you’re an avid outdoorsmen or are just looking for a way to escape winter for the DAY; this is YOUR show! The annual 4-day event turns America’s Center & The Dome into a one-stop marketplace for outdoor fun— the best place to see and buy everything you need for your outdoor adventures! See nearly one thousand boats for every activity, lifestyle and budget.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, February 8th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.