St. Louis woman narrowly avoids being hit by tractor-trailer on I-44

CONWAY, Mo. – A Super Bowl Sunday crash caused a massive backup on Interstate 44. A dashboard camera caught one of several collisions on the snowy roadway, as well as the harrowing aftermath.

In the video, a woman skids into the rear of an 18-wheeler, only to have a tractor-trailer appear in her rearview mirror. The woman, said to be on her way to St. Louis, scrambled to escape her vehicle before the tractor-trailer could strike.

It’s unclear who shot the video.