× Win VIP tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam celebrates 25 years of monster trucks by touring across North America in 2018. It’s coming to The Dome at America’s Center March 2-4, 2018! Get tickets for the shows BEFORE they sell out!

Check out the pictures of some of the Monster Jam trucks coming to the Dome in March and enter for a chance to win a family four-pack of VIP tickets, plus pit passes!

Hurry! Entries are due by Friday, February 23rd at 10am!

Contest rules