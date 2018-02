× Wisconsin Beats Illinois for 13th Straight Time

The losing streak for the Fighting Illini continued on Thursday night when they lost to Wisconsin 78-69 at Assembly Hall. It’s the 13th straight time the Badgers have beaten Illinois. Trent Frazier scored a game high 32 points in a losing effort for the Illini. Wisconsin was paced by Ethan Happ’s 27 points.

The loss drops Illinois below the .500 mark for the season at 12-13. Their Big Ten record is a miserable 2-10.