Woodbury County pays $75,000 to settle lawsuit by ex-inmate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ Woodbury County officials have agreed to pay $75,000 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a former county jail inmate who says jail staff failed to take immediate action after he suffered a stroke while in custody.

The Sioux City Journal reports that James Merchant sued in 2016, nearly two years after suffering a stroke while in Woodbury County Jail. Merchant’s lawsuit says he reported weakness and numbness in his right side to jail staff in 2014, but was left in a nurse’s bay overnight before being evaluated and taken to a hospital.

Merchant was being held on theft and burglary charges at the time.

The county’s attorney says Mercy Medical Services has also reached a settlement with Merchant, but that the terms of that agreement are confidential.

