× 1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at home in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting at a home in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff.

Butler County prosecutors on Friday charged 31-year-old Ricky Davis Jr. with first-degree murder and other crimes. His attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The shooting happened Thursday night. KFVS-TV reports that 36-year-old Janice Thomas of Poplar Bluff died. Two additional victims, 19-year-old Ladaijha Thomas of Poplar Bluff and 25-year-old Oshay Thomas of New Madrid, are hospitalized.

Police were called to the home after a report of a man with a gun. Officers heard gunshots and screaming from inside the home. Investigators say Davis appeared at the doorway and surrendered.

Police say Davis told officers he had been using methamphetamine.