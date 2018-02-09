1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting at a home in the southeast Missouri town of Poplar Bluff.
One man is in custody, but charges were not filed as of Friday morning.
The shooting happened Thursday night. KFVS-TV reports that 36-year-old Janice Thomas of Poplar Bluff died. Two additional victims, 19-year-old Ladaijha Thomas of Poplar Bluff and 25-year-old Oshay Thomas of New Madrid, are hospitalized. Condition reports were not immediately available.
Police were called to the home after a report of a man with a gun. Officers heard gunshots as they arrived. Investigators say the suspect appeared in the doorway and was taken into custody.
Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.
___
Information from: KFVS-TV