× Blues Beat Jets 5-2, Second Win in Two Nights

The Blues are right in the middle of division play and scored another win in consecutive nights, beating the Jets 5-2 on Friday night in Winnipeg. The Blues beat the Avalanche 6-1 on Thursday night in St. Louis, so it’s two division wins in two nights.

In the victory over the Jets, Vladimir Tarasenko broke out of a six game scoring drought with two goals, giving him 23 on the season. Patrik Berglund and Alexander Steen also scored goals in the second period for the Blues as they built a 3-1 lead. Jaden Schwartz scored the game’s final goal, an empty netter in the third period. Jake Allen stopped twenty shots to get his first win since December 23rd in the Blues net.

The victory moves the Blues to within two points of the division lead, behind the Jets. St. Louis sports a 34-20-3 record, good for 71 points. Winnipeg leads the division with 73 points.