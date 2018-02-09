Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson undergoes successful surgery on broken forearm

ST. LOUIS – Joel Edmundson, a Blues defenseman, suffered a broken right forearm during the first period of Thursday night’s game where the Blue’s won 6-1 over the Colorado Avalanche.

Doug Armstrong, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, announced Friday that Edmundson has undergone a successful surgery on his forearm.

Edmundson has been placed on injured reserve (IR) and is expected to miss six weeks, where he will then be re-evaluated. The Blues announced that they have recalled defenseman Chris Butler from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Antonio Rampage.