Blues Regroup, Blast the Avalanche 6-1

As bad as the Blues played on Tuesday night against Minnesota, they did a 180 and played a near perfect game on Thursday night in a 6-1 drubbing of the Colorado Avalanche at Scottrade Center.

Brayden Schenn got the game off to a roaring start, getting into a fight with Colorado’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog just three seconds after the contest began! Schenn proceeded to score two goals in the game to collect the game’s first start. Schenn’s first goal came in the first period on the power play to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

The Blues offense lit the goal lamp four times in the second period, Ivan Barbashev, Schenn, Kyle Brodziak and Alex Pietrangelo all scored to build a 5-1 lead. Paul Stastny scored a goal in the third period to finish the scoring at 6-1. Carter Hutton stopped 23 of 24 Colorado shots. Only a Gabriel Bourque goal in the second period prevented another shutout for Hutton.

The win raises the Blues season record to 33-20-3, good for 69 points and third place in the NHL Central division.