NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was in St. Louis on Thursday to tour the renovated Scottrade Center. The Blues have approached the NHL with a proposal to host the 2020 NHL All-Star game. Bettman came away from his night at Scottrade Center impressed with the upgrades the Blues have made. The new scoreboard, renovated locker rooms and seating areas all pleased the NHL's boss.

Bettman in a pre game press conference said he can see St. Louis being awarded an All-Star Game as long as the improvements continue at Scottrade Center.