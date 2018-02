Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Cork & Barrel Chop House is celebrating National Pizza Day and Valentine's Day with beet and bucetta cheese pizzas.

Executive chef Candice Poss and general manager Michelle Hanson stop by to discuss how they're celebrating the events.

Cork & Barrel Chop House and Spirits is located at 7337 Mexico Rd., St. Peters.

For more information, visit corkandbarrel.com or call 636-387-7030.