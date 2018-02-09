× Man taking concealed-carry course shoots himself in thigh

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) _ The owner of a central Illinois gun store says a man taking a concealed-carry class at his business was injured when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that the shooting happened on Thursday at C.I. Shooting Sports in Normal.

Business owner Stephen Stewart says the man was taking the course that’s required by state law when the gun discharged as he took it out of a holster.

Stewart says the injury from a small-caliber pistol did not appear to be life-threatening. He did not release the man’s name.