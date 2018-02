Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Hundreds of people came out to the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball on Friday night at city hall.

The annual party is a fundraiser for the Mardi Gras Foundation, which benefits Soulard year-round.

Staff spent hours transforming the city hall rotunda into a festival party space.

The mayor was introduced at the 16th annual event with a parade of music and celebration.

Saturday's Grand Parade starts at 11 a.m.