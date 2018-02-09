× Margie’s Money Saver: National Pizza Day deals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you looking for deals to celebrate National Pizza Day? If so, it’s easy as pie! Most pizza chains are offering bargains to celebrate.

At Pizza Hut, get two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99. Dominos allows you to choose two menu items for $5.99 each.

At Little Ceasars, get an upgrade for $1 for the extra most “bestest” pepperoni pizza!

At Papa John’s, save 40 percent off an online order, with a coupon code.

Baskins-Robbins sweetens up the day by giving away free samples of its new sweetheart polar pizza from 3-7 p.m. at participating locations.

Papa John’s Coupon Code: 40PIZZA