Mayor Lyda Krewson on the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball in City Hall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis is gearing up for a big Mardi Gras weekend. The grand parade starts tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. and the Annual Mayor's Ball is tonight at City Hall, benefitting the Mardi Gras Foundation.

"Great cities have great traditions," Mayor Lyda Krewson says. It's the city's 16th year celebrating the event and the first celebration for Krewson.

The mayor talks about preparations for the ball and for Mardi Gras celebrations across the city.

