× Missouri American Water faced record amount of water main breaks in January

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri American Water set a record in St. Louis County in January when a stretch of deep cold weather led to 1,300 water main breaks. That surpasses the record of 999 set in December 1989.

Icy water flowing through old and, in many cases, beyond-its-useful-life infrastructure caused mains to constrict and break.

Missouri American Water says it appreciates the patience of customers as repairs were made. They also thanked their crews who worked long hours in frigid conditions.