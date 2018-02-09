Modern brides go digital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - From live streaming nuptials to engagement ring selfies to wedding drone videography, American couples are tying the knot in digital style.

Bridal and beauty editor Donna Kim and renowned dermatologist Dr. Amy Lewis team up to discuss weddings in the digital age and share tips on how to get photo ready for the big day!

Kim discusses modern bridal fashion, beauty and wellness and shares top sites and trends for inspiration on how to create a memorable and modern wedding day.

Lewis shares how to get camera ready, feel more confident and look more youthful in pictures from head to hands.