Newborns receiving red knit caps for American Heart Month

CHICAGO (AP) _ Babies born in the Chicago area are donning red caps knit by volunteers to raise awareness of heart disease.

The Daily Herald reports the hats are part of the American Heart Association’s “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign.

Roughly 7,500 babies will be born in Chicago and the suburbs this month. Each one will receive a hat. Each cap is laundered and packaged with information on heart disease.

The heart association and the Children’s Heart Foundation started the campaign in 2014. They say the red hats symbolize efforts to encourage moms to have a heart-healthy lifestyle and to help their children do the same.

Brian Shields is executive director of the American Heart Association’s Chicago office. He says the program “has taken off in a way that we never anticipated.”

It's American Heart Month! You can join the American Heart Association's Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign to provide warm hearts for newborns this month. More info: https://t.co/0jbqYA4WTp pic.twitter.com/gxpcrZamxD — String Yarns (@StringYarns) February 8, 2018