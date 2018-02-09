× Nominees sought for Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Outstanding volunteers are being sought for the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

Scott McFarland is executive director of Serve Illinois. He says the awards recognize a few of the millions of Illinois residents to take time out “to help their neighbors.”

Nominations are due to Serve Illinois by Feb. 16.

The awards recognize volunteers and for-profit businesses and highlight community service.

Individual awards go to one nominee 18 or younger, one aged 19 to 54, and one senior (over 55).

Serve Illinois will also present National Service Awards to one AmeriCorps member, one SeniorCorp member, and one for-profit business in each of its fie volunteer network regions.