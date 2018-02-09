Police ask for help identifying suspect in north St. Louis homicide

Warning – This video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.



ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives need the public’s help to identify a suspect in a late January homicide. A video released Friday shows the suspect in a homicide that occurred January 31, 2018, in the 4500 Block of Lexington in St. Louis.

Juantreal Clark, 18, of Ferguson, MO, was shot and died at the scene. A second 18-year old victim was shot in the arm and survived.

In the video, the suspect can be seen in a black hooded sweatshirt with large white lettering on the back walking around a corner then opening fire. The suspect’s car is also seen. It is an older model, gold or tan 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.