× Police search for missing St. Louis County teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

According to police, 15-year-old Jaden Nash was last seen in the 8200 block of St. Charles Rock Road. She left a residential facility Tuesday and hasn’t made contact with anyone since then.

Nash is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with blonde hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants, orange tennis shoes, and a sweatshirt.