ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis is gearing up for a big Mardi Gras weekend. The grand parade starts tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. and the Annual Mayor's Ball is tonight at City Hall, benefitting the Mardi Gras Foundation.

It's the first celebration for Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Executive chef Greg Ziegenfuss from Butler's Pantry previews the New Orleans-style dinner that will be at the Mayor'S Mardi Gras Ball.

FOX 2 will have plenty of live coverage to preview the party!