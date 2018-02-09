× Former TanCo/Massage Luxe exec gets 20 years in kidnapping case

ST. LOUIS – A suburban St. Louis businessman has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for kidnapping a man who stole money and marijuana from him.

Todd Beckman was sentenced Friday. He is the founder and former CEO of BAM Brands, which operates tanning, fitness and massage companies.

Beckman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in November. He resigned as CEO after his arrest in December 2016.

The victim was abducted in November 2016 and taken to a home where he was beaten and attacked with a stun gun. Federal prosecutors say he was held for nearly three days. He was freed when his parents agreed to pay kidnappers $27,000.

Beckman’s guilty plea said the kidnapping occurred when the victim, a dealer, stole 24 pounds of marijuana and $15,000 cash.