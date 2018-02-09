× Teenager sentenced to 30 years in fatal St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the carjacking death of a 72-year-old man from New York state who was in St. Louis to see his newborn grandchild.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Richard Donaldson of St. Louis County was sentenced Friday. Donaldson was 16 when the crime occurred last February in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Donaldson and two others robbed Kenneth Spalter of Pound Ridge, New York, and his wife as they were getting out of their son-in-law’s car.

Authorities say another assailant fatally shot Spalter when he resisted. Donaldson has not identified the shooter.

Donaldson pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, robbery, and other charges.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch