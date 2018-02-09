The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson has more information on Justin Timberlake's concert and other acts heading our way!
- Justin Timberlake, Dec 13, Scottrade Center
- Elton John, Oct. 30, sold out, Scottrade Center
- Variety`s Dinner with The Stars with John Legend, April 28, Peabody Opera House
- Willie Nelson & Family, April 18, Peabody Opera House
- Alt-J, June 6, Peabody Opera House
- Thirty Seconds to Mars, July 9, HCA
- Chicago, Reo Speedwagon, June 23, HCA
- Poison, Cheap Trick, May 26, HCA
- Spoon, May 16, The Pageant
- Steve Earle and The Dukes, March 17, Delmar Hall
- Lyfe Jennings, March 16, The Ambassador
- After 7, April 1, The Ambassador
- John Oates and The Good Road Band, Feb. 16, canceled
- Yonder Mountain String Band, Friday, Delmar Hall
- They Might Be Giants, Friday, The Pageant
- The Rock Pack, Friday, Family Arena, Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger), Steve Augeri (Journey), John Payne (Asia) Lou Gramm (Foreigner).