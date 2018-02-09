Two arrested after robbery at Eureka gas station

EUREKA, MO – Two men were arrested after a robbery at a Eureka gas station Friday. It happened at MotoMart in the 5600 block of Fox Creek Road.

A police officer on patrol saw a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway near the gas station with its flashers on. The officer saw a man walk to the vehicle from the MotoMart and put something in the trunk before driving away. The officer followed the car. Moments later, a call came in of the robbery. The car was pulled over and two occupants were arrested without incident.

Both suspects admitted to planning and robbing the MotoMart. The passenger, Austin Jameian, of University City, entered the store, held a gun on the clerk, and demanded the money. He left the store with $250. The driver of the car Terence Bell, also of University City, was also arrested.

Both have been charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Bell is being held on $75,000 bond. There is a 100,000 bond on Jameian.

A female juvenile also in the car was not charged and released to a family member.